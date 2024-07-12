Putin approves law on indexation of tobacco excises

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on indexation of excises on tobacco products for 2025-2027.

The document was posted on the legal information web portal. The tobacco excise (except the one used as a raw material for tobacco industry) will total 4,657 rubles ($52.21) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 4,843 rubles ($54.31) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2026; and 5,037 rubles ($56.48) per kg from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

The excise on cigars will amount to 315 rubles ($3.6) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 328 rubles ($3.64) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2026; and 341 rubles ($3.78) per piece from January 1 to December 31, 2027.

The excise on cigarettes and mouthpiece cigarettes will stand at 2,945 rubles ($33.67) per 1,000 pieces plus 16% of the estimated cost based on the maximal retail price but at least 4,000 rubles ($45.73) per 1,000 pieces from January 1 to December 31, 2025; 3,063 rubles ($33.8) per 1,000 pieces plus the estimated value from January 1 to December 31, 2026 but at least 4,160 rubles ($45.84) per 1,000 pieces; and 3,186 rubles ($35.11) per 1,000 pieces plus the estimated value from January 1 to December 31, 2027, but not lower than 4,326 rubles ($48.13) per 1,000 pieces.

Excises will be adjusted upward by the inflation level, Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov said earlier.