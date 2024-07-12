Kremlin unaware of details of Kazakhstan’s depository call to withdraw Russian securities

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The Kremlin does not have details of information that the Central Securities Depository of Kazakhstan called to withdraw Russian securities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The depository confirmed media reports earlier that it had asked clients to withdraw Russian securities from its nominal holding after the introduction of the US’ blocking sanctions against the National Settlement Depository of Russia.

"No; frankly speaking, we do not have the details. Certainly, we will check with our economic authorities," Peskov said.

The Kazakh depository told TASS earlier that the deadline for withdrawal is by August 10. In its letter the depository notifies its clients in advance about possible restrictions and difficulties after the mentioned date.