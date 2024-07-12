Russia able to ensure food security of its partners — minister

BARNAUL, July 12. /TASS/. Russia has topped the target in terms of ensuring its own food security on almost all products, which is why it can ensure food security of its partners as well, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Russia currently provides almost all products, with food security targets hit. <…> targets have been hit and topped, which enables us to [provide food] not only to ourselves but to our partners in other countries as well, ensure their food security," she said at a roundtable on the State Duma’s committee on farming issues.

This year, Russia has become number one in terms of export of barley and peas for the first time, the minister noted.

Earlier she said that the production of grain and grain legume was to grow to 170 mln tons, while their export was to increase to 80 mln tons by 2030.