Russian airlines increase transportation by 6% in June to 10.7 mln passengers

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian airlines in June increased transportation by 6% in annual terms to 10.7 mln passengers, the Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

"According to preliminary data from the Federal Air Transport Agency, passenger traffic of Russian airlines in June increased by 6% compared to the same month in 2023 - to 10.7 mln people," the agency said.

Aeroflot, Rossiya, Pobeda, S7, and Ural Airlines were among the top five carriers. In total, they transported 7.3 mln people, which is 7.5% more than in June last year, the Federal Air Transport Agency added.