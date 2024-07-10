Aeroflot to resume flights to Goa from October 1

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Aeroflot will resume flights to Goa, India, from October 1, the Russian airline said.

"Aeroflot will restart scheduled flights from the Sheremetyevo Airport to Goa from October 1," the air carrier informed. "Airbus A-330 widebody airliners will operate on the airway in the two-class layout: Economic and Business. Flights will be made twice per week," Aeroflot informed.

Flights from Moscow are planned on Tuesday and Saturday and return ones will be on Wednesday and Sunday. One more flight will be added from October 25, 2024, with the departure from Moscow on Friday and the return flight from Goa on Saturday.

Moscow - Goa flights are seasonal and are performed during the winter season.