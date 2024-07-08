Russia increases buckwheat exports to China almost 4 times in January-May

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Exports of buckwheat from Russia to China in January - May 2024 increased almost 4 times compared to the same period last year to 93,700 tons, Agroexport federal center reported.

"China has increased imports of Russian buckwheat 4-fold. According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in the first 5 months of 2024, 93,700 tons of Russian buckwheat worth around $34.5 mln were imported into the country," the report said.

It was noted that for the same period in 2023, the volume of supplies amounted to 24,100 tons worth $12.4 mln.

The report also said that Russia is the only supplier of buckwheat to China.