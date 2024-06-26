Kama eyeing electric car production in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Kama, the developer of the Atom electric vehicle, will continue considering an opportunity of organizing electric vehicles production in Uzbekistan, CEO Igor Povarazdnyuk told TASS in an interview.

"The issue of producing Atom electric vehicles in Uzbekistan for the local market and Middle Asian countries was discussed at the meeting of presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan. We explored this idea with several partners. It turned out that the car market of Uzbekistan is very interesting: it is significant by size and about 6% of all cars sold in that country are electric vehicles," the chief executive said. "We therefore plan to continue studying this promising area," he noted.

The opportunity of starting Atom electric vehicles production in Uzbekistan is under consideration, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in October 2023 at the meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.