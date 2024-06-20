Russia, Vietnam expand agricultural supplies — Putin

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam are increasingly interacting in agriculture, including expanding supplies of products, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"We are developing a bilateral partnership in agriculture. At the same time, mutual supplies of agricultural products are growing and their range is expanding," Putin said.

"Vietnamese holding TH Group is building milk processing plants in several Russian regions, including the Kaluga region and the Primorsky Territory. Last year, the first stage of a livestock complex for 6,000 dairy cows was completed in the Moscow region," the Russian leader added.