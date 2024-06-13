Russian stock market indices rising on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index added 0.02% to 3,171.69 points. The RTS Index gained 1.18% to 1,132.72 points.

The yuan lost 0.005% to 12.22 rubles.

US sanctions against the Moscow Exchange, the National Clearing Center and the National Settlement Depository became the main piece of news before the start of trading today.

The Bank of Russia for the first time set official rates of the dollar (88.21 rubles) and the euro (94.83 rubles) for June 14 on the basis of over-the-counter trading after the Moscow Exchange was hit by sanctions.