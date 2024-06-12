Uniper terminates gas supply contract with Gazprom Export — company

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. Uniper announced termination of the long-term gas supply contract with Gazprom Export after receiving an award of the arbitration in Stockholm, the German energy company said.

"Uniper decided today to terminate its long-term Russian gas supply contracts and thus legally ended the long-term gas supply relationship with the Russian state-owned company Gazprom Export," the company said. "The decision was made possible after an arbitration tribunal on June 7 awarded Uniper the right to terminate the contracts and awarded it an amount of more than €13 billion in damages for the gas volumes not supplied by Gazprom Export since mid-2022," it noted.

Long-term gas supply contracts would be effective until mid-2030s before that moment.