HeliRussia 2024 facilitates promotion of domestic products — Putin

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The HeliRussia forum will positively influence the promotion of domestic manufacturer’s products in the international market, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in the welcoming address to organizers, participants and guests of the 17th international helicopter industry exhibition HeliRussia 2024.

"I am confident that the recent forum will be held at a high expert level and its results will facilitate strengthening of the innovation potential of the national helicopter sector, building up cooperative ties, and promoting products of Russian manufacturers in the international market," the head of state said in the telegram posted on the Kremlin’s website.

"The forum is serving for many years as a traditional platform to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and the latest results of research center and design teams from Russia and foreign countries," the president added.