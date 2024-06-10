Moscow park peer with Cuban flair may be created in Havana — official

MOSCOW, June 10 /TASS/. A smaller copy of Moscow’s Zaryadye landscape urban park with Cuban influence can be created in Havana, Russian Deputy Construction Minister Nikita Stasishin told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are now working out with our colleagues, so that our investors build something like the Zaryadye park in Havana, like in Moscow," the official said. "We offered to them [to the Cuban side - TASS] to construct something that will become a jewel of Havana," Stasishin noted.

Moscow companies immediately involved in construction of the Zaryadye park can be investors, the official noted. It is expected that the peer park in Cuba will be smaller but with local flair, he added. The project can be realized within three years after determining the source and the mechanism of funding, Stasishin added.

