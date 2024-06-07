Russia eyeing construction of one more shipyard — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is thinking over construction of one more shipbuilding plant in the Far East, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We talked about the Far East. I came many years ago to a shipbuilding plant near Vladivostok, it was in a state of half-disintegration. And I said, you know, we would not merely restore but we would create new competencies and build new ships. One should look at people surrounding me - workers, engineers - the attitude was very skeptical. I would tell you it required enormous efforts to create the cluster being developed there now," the head of state said. "We are thinking of where to build one more plant. Also, probably, on the ocean’s coast or close to it," Putin noted.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme will be "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.