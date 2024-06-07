Russian envoy rules out dialogue with Bucharest on return of gold

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. A dialogue between Moscow and Bucharest regarding the European Parliament's resolution demanding the return of Romanian gold is impossible due to the politicized nature of the issue, Mikhail Shvydkoy, Russian presidential envoy for international cultural cooperation, told TASS at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

In March 2024, during a plenary session in Strasbourg, the European Parliament passed a resolution supporting Romania's request for the return of its gold and historical archives that were taken to Russia between 1916 and 1917.

"We will not engage in dialogue with any unfriendly foreign states in current circumstances. A government commission was established but has not yielded any results yet. I believe this topic should be closed, primarily given the current context. Romania has a solid European stance toward Russia, which makes any dialogue on this issue impossible. While communication should continue on essential issues, this topic is highly politicized, in my opinion," Shvydkoy said.

"No matter what Romanian diplomats write" or "what documents are sent through diplomatic channels," Russia will not take part in this dialogue. "Russia owes nothing to anyone," he emphasized.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year’s theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums. SPIEF is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the information partner of the event.