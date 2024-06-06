Putin to give detailed assessment to Russian economy at SPIEF — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will present a detailed assessment of the economic condition of Russia, its dynamics and prospects during the speech at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment for Channel One television.

"There will be a traditional speech of the President on the economic problems, the detailed assessment of the economic condition of our country, prospects and dynamics of this economic condition," Peskov said.

Then there will be speeches of foreign guests - leaders of Bolivia and Zimbabwe that are visiting Russia during the Forum this year, he noted. "And then the plenary discussion will take place - a very interesting part of the event as well," Peskov added.