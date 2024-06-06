Oil price to be $80-85 a barrel in 2024 — Novak

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. The oil price will stand at $80-85 per barrel in 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The price was $84 [per barrel] within four months. I believe the price [in 2024] will be about [$]80-85 [per barrel] until the end of the year," the official said.

OPEC+ countries agreed at the meeting on June 2 to extend voluntary cuts of oil production by 2.2 mln barrels daily for the third quarter. Gradual restoration of these volumes planned from the third quarter of 2024 onward.