Wildberries to consider pegging children’s payment cards to parent cards

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Wildberries may consider linking of children’s payment cards to cards of their parents in the marketplace, CEO of the Russian online retailer Tatiana Bakalchuk told TASS in an interview before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We will give a thought to that," Bakalchuk said, answering the question whether the marketplace can launch special services for children and teenagers. "Fundamentally, our clients are of the most different ages but we will see what we can offer exactly to children. For example, as an option, we can launch pegging of children’s payment cards to cards of parents. This would be logical," the chief executive said.

Wildberries has many projects in the social sphere, including the support of the children’s sports, Bakalchuk noted. "We want also to make a kind of a ‘business school’ for children," she said.