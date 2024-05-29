VTB net profit falls by 2.4% to $2.29 bln in January - April

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The net profit of the VTB Group under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January - April 2024 fell by 2.4% year-on-year and amounted to 203.4 bln rubles ($2.29 bln), the bank said in a statement.

In April, the group earned 81 bln rubles ($910.78 mln), which is 32.1% more than in April 2023.

According to the report, as of April 30, the volume of the total loan portfolio before provisions amounted to 22.4 trillion rubles ($250,55 bln), increasing by 6.8% since the beginning of the year. Thus, loans to legal entities over four months grew by 8% to 15.1 trillion rubles ($168.76 bln). The growth of loans to individuals since the beginning of the year reached 4.4%, while the portfolio of retail loans reached 7.3 trillion rubles ($81.59 bln).

The total funds of the Group's clients increased by 7.7% since the beginning of the year to 24.1 trillion rubles. ($269.35 bln).