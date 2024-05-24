Russneft may pay $100 mln on preferred shares for 2023

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Russneft recommended that $100 mln be allocated for dividends on preferred shares based on the results of 2023, the company said on Friday.

At the same time, it was recommended not to pay dividends on ordinary shares. Dividends on preferred shares can be paid at the rate of $1.02 per share. The date for determining persons entitled to receive dividends is set for July 16.

The annual meeting of shareholders, at which the issue of dividends will be reviewed, will be held on June 26 in the form of absentee voting. The meeting will also focus on issues such as election of the board of directors and approval of the annual report.

For 2022, Russneft dividends on preferred shares amounted to $110 mln or $1.12 per share. No dividends were paid on ordinary shares.