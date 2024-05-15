Russian stock indices up as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices show moderate growth at the beginning of the trading session on Wednesday, according to the Moscow Exchange data.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index grew by 0.07% to 3,466.35 points, the RTS index went up by 0.12% to 1,196.12 points.

By 10:17 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose to 3,472.14 points (+0.24%), the RTS index reached 1,197.96 points (+0.28%).

Meanwhile, the dollar-to-ruble rate amounted to 91.32 rubles (+0.04%), the euro-to-ruble rate reached 98.99 rubles. (+0.04%), the yuan-to-ruble rate was 12.619 rubles. (+0.09%).