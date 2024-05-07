Fly Dubai to launch flights to Sochi in summer

DUBAI, May 7. /TASS/. The UAE-based Fly Dubai will launch flights to ten tourist destinations, including Sochi in Russia, from June to September, the air carrier said on its website.

"Sochi is a famous seaside resort that boasts majestic views of the Caucasus Mountains. Visitors can hike through lush green forests or immerse themselves in the city’s rich historical and cultural heritage," the airline said. Fly Dubai will organize in total flights to ten destinations from June 16 to September 1, with Batumi, Bodrum, Dubrovnik, Olbia, Tivat, Trabzon, Corfu, Mykonos and Santorini among them.

Fly Dubai plans to make three flights per week from Dubai to Sochi and back. The airline is also making flights to Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Kazan, Makhachkala, Mineralnye Vody, Moscow, Novosibirsk, Samara, St. Petersburg, and Ufa.