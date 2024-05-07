Euro drops below 98 rubles first time since April 27

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate dropped below 98 rubles during trading on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since April 27, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), the euro declined by 0.81%, to 97.64 rubles. By 07:07 Moscow time, the euro rate stood at 98.46 rubles (+0,02%).

The dollar declined by 0.03%, to 91.32 rubles. The yuan was traded at 12.65 rubles (+0.04%).

When the Moscow Exchange’s currency trade opened, the dollar rate remained unchanged, at 91.35 rubles. The euro lost 44, reaching 98 rubles. In turn, the yuan also lost 0.05 and was traded at 12.644 rubles.