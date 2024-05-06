Share of Russian gas in Austrian energy balance was 93% in March — newspaper

VIENNA, May 6. /TASS/. The share of Russian natural gas in the Austrian energy balance declined from record high 98% in December 2023 to 93% in March 2024, the Kurier news outlet said.

"In March 2024, Austrian energy suppliers also procured natural gas almost exclusively from Russia. The latest data reveal that the Russian share of natural gas totaled 93%," the newspaper informed.

Austrian energy minister Leonore Gewessler said earlier that Vienna should prepare the withdrawal from contracts on Russian gas supplies.