Moskvich car sales on the rise in April 2024 — press service

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Moskvich car sales stood at 2,200 units in April 2024, the automobile plant’s press service told TASS.

According to earlier posted data, sales totaled about 970 vehicles in April 2023. Moskvich sales surged by more than 2.3 times year on year accordingly.

"More than 2,200 Moskvich cars were sold in April, including over 200 Moskvich 6 sedans and almost 340 Moskvich 3e electric vehicles," the press service informed.

Total sales from the year start amounted to almost 7,000 cars, including over 500 Moskvich 6 sedans and 450 Moskvich 3e electric vehicles.

Two new brand models are slated for appearance in the market in 2024.