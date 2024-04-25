Net profit of VTB under IFRS to exceed $1.3 bln in Q2 2024 — top manager

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) is expected above 122 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) in Q2 2024, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov said.

"The second quarter of 2024 in terms of profit will be definitely better than the first quarter, which means above 122 bln rubles," he said, adding that the growth of profit is related to postponement of the deal on sale of part of blocked assets to an external counterparty among other things.

Net profit of VTB Group under IFRS amounted to 122.4 bln rubles ($1.3 bln) in Q1 2024, down by 17% year-on-year.