Russia's GDP will grow by 2.3-2.4% in next three years — Prime Minister

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP growth rate in the next three years will be 2.3-2.4% per year, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin announced this at a meeting of the Russian government.

"The developed baseline version of the forecast assumes that in the next three years GDP growth will be about 2.3% or 2.4% per year. This will be ensured by an increase in domestic demand," he said.

Mishustin also noted that in February GDP growth accelerated to 7.7%.

"Our production in the mining and manufacturing sectors has expanded. Consumer activity is strengthening," he said.