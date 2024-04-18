Exports of Chinese goods to Ukraine rise by 50% to $783 mln in January - March

BEIJING, April 18. /TASS/. The volume of exports of Chinese goods to Ukraine in January - March increased by around 50% year-on-year and reached $783 mln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to statistics published on the service’s website, imports from Ukraine to China reached $1.48 bln (+21.9%). As a result, Chinese-Ukrainian trade turnover increased by 30.2% to $2.26 bln over the reporting period. At the same time, the volume of trade between the two countries in March amounted to $762.91 mln, rising by 9.2% compared to February.

According to the General Administration of Customs of China, in 2022 the volume of Chinese-Ukrainian trade fell by 60% to $7.65 bln. In 2023, the figure decreased by 10.8% and amounted to $6.81 bln.