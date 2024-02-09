Ural Airlines suspends flights to Baku until February 17

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Ural Airlines has suspended flights from the Zhukovsky Airport in the Moscow Region to Baku until February 17, the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency said.

The flight along this route did not take place the day before because aviation authorities of Azerbaijan did not give a permit for the flight.

"Ural Airlines temporarily halted the flight program along this route until February 17," the regulator said.

Aviation authorities of the two countries are in communication to resolve this issue, the Russian air transport authority added.