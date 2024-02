MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Ikea, which left Russia, extended the registration of the trademark with the Russian Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) until August 2033, the patent office told TASS.

In March 2022, the Swedish furniture group announced the suspension of its activities in Russia and Belarus.

In addition, Ingka Centers, part of the Ingka Group (previously developed Ikea in Russia), sold all Mega shopping centers to Gazprombank.