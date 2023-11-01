Putin not phased by new sanctions on goods supplied to Russia: ‘less junk’ and no bedbugs

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the West’s proposals to limit the sale of screwdrivers and other minor goods to Russia ludicrous, but he does see a bright side.

He noted that when it comes to sanctions, Western politicians "are now simply coming to the point of absurdity in their fantasies" and "are proposing to ban imports of screwdrivers, needles, and similar items to Russia."

"Perhaps the less junk, the better. There is less of a chance of bed bugs coming here from large European cities," Putin stated.

It was reported earlier that Lithuania, as part of the preparation of the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions of the European Union, suggested including exports of buttons, nails, sewing needles, and knitting needles to Russia in the new restrictions.