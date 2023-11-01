Share of Russian sparkling wines in retail chains reaches 68%

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Russian sparkling wines account for 68% of total volume in local retail chains, while still wines account for roughly 52%, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said.

"Of course, it's probably too soon to talk about 100% consumer patriotism, but Russian wine is now fully available. According to expert estimates, Russian wines currently account for about 52% of still wines and 68% of sparkling wines in retail chains. Last year, we even faced the problem of not having enough Russian wine, everything was sold," he said.

Maxim Protasov, Chairman of the Russian Quality System (Roskachestvo), noted that the share of customers who choose Russian wines continues to grow - 22% of residents believe that they are of higher quality than foreign wines, and 29% believe that most Russian wines are of significantly higher quality than foreign wines.