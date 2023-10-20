Red Wings has no plans to stop flights to Israel — airline

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Red Wings Airlines has no plans to stop flights to Israel amid the conflict in the Middle East, the airline's press service told TASS.

"The airline has no plans to abandon flights to Israel. Currently, Red Wings is operating its flight program in full. Flights from Moscow, Sochi and Makhachkala are carried out in accordance with the regular schedule," the press service said.

Special attention is paid to prompt monitoring of the current situation in order to ensure flight safety, the company added.

On October 13, Red Wings Airlines announced plants to increase the number of flights between airports in southern Russia (Makhachkala and Sochi) and Tel Aviv.