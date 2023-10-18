Sino-Russian trade has hit record, approaching $200 bln — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between China and Russia has reached record all-time high, approaching $200 bln, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping said during expanded talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

"Bilateral trade turnover has reached all-time high and it is approaching our target of $200 bln," he said.

"I note with satisfaction that the governments, ministries and agencies, as well as the Chinese and Russian regions, are working hard on the implementation of agreements that we have reached," Xi Jinping said.

The Russian delegation headed by Putin also includes two Deputy Prime Ministers, Alexander Novak and Dmitry Chernyshenko, heads of the Foreign Ministry, the Economic Development Ministry, the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, the Central Bank and some other agencies. Among business representatives are heads of Gazprom and Rosneft, Alexey Miller and Igor Sechin, heads of Sberbank and VTB, Herman Gref and Andrey Kostin, as well as Leonid Mikhelson, Gennady Timchenko and more.