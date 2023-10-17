Dynamic 'permafrost map' of changing soils to be presented in Yamal

TASS, October 17. /TASS/. Scientists in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region are developing the region's dynamically changing 'permafrost map.' The project will provide access to data for the current year, as well as for up to 50 years ahead, the regional government's press service said.

"Specialists of the Scientific Center for the Arctic Studies are working on a unique project "Permafrost Map of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region" to create a dynamically changeable map of the permafrost's conditions in the region. The map will offer prompt access to data on the permafrost's state and on key specifications of soils. It will reflect information for the current year, and will give forecasts for up to 50 years ahead. Data will be uploaded from special sensors installed in the region. Presently, 71 sensors have been installed here," the press service said.

The information will be useful to scientists, educational institutions and construction companies, and will be available to everyone.

The Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, in compliance with instructions from Governor Dmitry Artyukhov, continues to study climate change. The region develops a background monitoring network, and increases the density of the geotechnical monitoring. Equipment has been installed in 154 thermometric wells at 23 capital construction facilities.