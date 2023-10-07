Uzbekistan ready to develop long-term gas partnership Russia and Kazakhstan

NOVO-OGAREVO, October 7. /TASS/. Uzbekistan is ready to develop long-term cooperation in the gas sector with Russia and Kazakhstan, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at an event dedicated to the launch of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan in transit through Kazakhstan.

"We are ready to develop a long-term partnership in this area, and I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere gratitude to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev," Mirziyoyev said.

According to the Uzbek leader, the start of Russian gas supplies to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan is a truly historical event, which will bring cooperation between Uzbekistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan in the energy sector to a new level of development.