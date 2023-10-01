Russia sets task to introduce visa-free travel with all Latin American states – diplomat

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia intends to move towards visa-free travel with all countries of Latin America; this is an achievable goal, Alexander Shchetinin, Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Latin American Department, told TASS on the sidelines of the "Russia - Latin America" conference.

"This is a task we set for ourselves, and I think we will arrive at this," the diplomat said when asked about Russia's plans to introduce visa-free travel with all countries of Latin America. "We will move [toward visa abolition] with the Caribbean countries," he added.