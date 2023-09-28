Gold supplies from Russia to Hong Kong up ten-fold since January to $3.5 bln

HONG KONG, September 28. /TASS/. Supplies of gold from Russia to Hong Kong soared to HKD 27.35 bln (around USD 3.51 bln) from January to August. According to figures provided by the Census and Statistics Department of Hong Kong, gold supplies from Russia climbed ten-fold in the period year-on-year.

At last count released, Hong Kong purchased gold worth HKD 6.96 bln (around USD 892.3 mln) from Russia in August, a record amount in at least 11 years.

Hong Kong’s imports of Russian gold have been hitting record highs in 11 years for four months in a row, as in May they were worth around USD 408.59 mln, in June they reached USD 485.9 mln, while in July they totaled USD 747.44 mln.

In 2022, Hong Kong purchased HKD 7.54 bln (around USD 966.2 mln) worth of gold from Russia.