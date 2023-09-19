Delegation of Iranian businessmen heading to Russia for expanding trade ties

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. A delegation from Iran consisting of 22 businessmen from North Khorasan Province has left for Russia for expanding trade and economic ties, head of the region’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Maziar Zand said.

"A delegation of entrepreneurs from the province [North Khorasan] left for Moscow on Tuesday for expanding trade ties and defining the possibilities of the parties," he said in an interview with the Iranian IRNA news agency. The delegation consists of 22 businessmen operating in various sectors, including industry, agriculture and trade, Zand added.

"The mission is also aimed at [building] a dialogue, [holding] talks, developing economic ties and trade exchange between the sides," he noted.