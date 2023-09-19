Russia rapidly developing services for tourists from China — economy minister

BEIJING, September 19. /TASS/. Russia is interested in increasing tourist flow from the People's Republic of China and is rapidly developing services for guests from China, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

"We definitely have something to offer foreign tourists, first of all Chinese tourists, who are of course, welcome, and that is why we are developing payment services as well as tourist infrastructure in general," the minister said. "It is important to have convenient ways to travel here as well as convenient payment options."

According to the official, Russia expects the number of tourists from China to grow and to exceed the pre-COVID volume of traffic. "We are waiting for Chinese tourists, because they accounted for a large share of tourists in our centers, in Moscow and, especially, St. Petersburg, but not only them, in Kazan and Siberia, too," Reshetnikov said.

Reshetnikov is heading the Russian delegation, which is on a working trip in Beijing on September 19-20. On September 19, the 26th meeting of the Russian-Chinese subcommittee on trade and economic cooperation takes place. A number of business meetings are also planned as part of the visit, in particular with the Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao, Minister of Culture and Tourism Hu Heping and other Chinese colleagues.