Unique business conditions created in Far East — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. Unique conditions of doing business for Russia have been created in the Far East, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Much has been done over the past decade for the Far East and the Arctic. A strong vector for development of the economy, the social sphere and the infrastructure was set. Unique conditions for our country to do business were created - dare I say it, exactly unique conditions. Major, landmark projects were unveiled in the mineral resources mining and processing industry, in housing construction and transport network revamping. Plans to improve the appearance of cities and settlements have been drawn up and are being implemented," the head of state said.