Putin to work 'non-stop as always' at Eastern Economic Forum — spokesman

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, who arrived in the Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on Monday, will be actively working throughout the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), his press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"As always, the president will be working non-stop at the Eastern forum," he said, adding that the president’s plans for the day include a visit to the Far Eastern Federal University, a meeting with Primorye Governor Oleg Kozhemyako, and a number of "meetings of a non-public nature."

According to the spokesman, the president will continue to work on his speech at the EEF plenary session "as usual."