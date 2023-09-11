Russian ministry says no major budget deficit expected in 2024-2025

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry does not expect major deficit in the country’s budget in 2024-2025, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said in an interview with RBC TV channel on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Regarding budget <…> all have expected some major deficit in 2024, and particularly in 2025. The budget drafting is currently entering its final stage. <…> fundamentally we do not expect any serious deficit," he said.

Next year the Russian economy is expected to be stable, the minister added. "We assume that both this and next year economic growth rates will be solid," he said.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is being held in Vladivostok on September 10-13, 2023. The slogan for this year’s forum is: On the Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity. The Roscongress Foundation is the event organizer. TASS is the EEF’s general information partner.