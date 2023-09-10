Results of G20 summit to greatly boost IMF, WTO reforms — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) conference will give a significant boost for reform of both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organization (WTO), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the G20 summit.

"The summit will provide a very serious boost, a positive impetus, to efforts to reform both the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization, which is also directly written down, by efforts that have been artificially, I emphasize it again, restrained by the US and their allies," the minister said.