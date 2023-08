ANKARA, August 22. /TASS/. The Turkish authorities have decided to close the Dardanelles Strait (the Canakkale province) simultaneously for maritime traffic in both directions due to a forest fire in the region, TRT TV Channel reported citing the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Earlier, the ministry said that the Dardanelles Strait was only closed for vessels heading from the south to the north, which means from the Aegean Sea to the Sea of Marmara.