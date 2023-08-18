Thailand cooperates with BRICS chambers of commerce — expert

PHUKET, August 18. /TASS/. Cooperation between Thailand and chambers of commerce of BRICS countries evidences the interest of the Kingdom in developing ties with this association, President of the Thai-Russian Chamber of Commerce (TRCC) Vitaly Kiselev told TASS in an interview.

"The BRICS name, as we see, has become popular worldwide. BRICS member-countries were always of interest for Thailand. One of new trends is the proactive establishment of contacts between the Thai business and African nations. We have many members establishing cooperation with African countries. The trade turnover between BRICS countries and the Kingdom is at a good level at present and Thailand, among more than twenty countries, officially announced its interest of joining BRICS. Cooperation with chambers of commerce of BRICS countries is among manifestations of this interest," Kiselev said.

Bangkok received an invitation for the BRICS summit to be held in South Africa on August 22-24, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TASS earlier.