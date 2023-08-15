Laos to start accepting Russian Mir cards — ministry’s representative

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 15. /TASS/. Laos plans to provide Russian tourists with the possibility of using Mir cards in the country, Director General at the Industry and Commerce Institute of Laos’ Ministry of Industry and Commerce Keomorakoth Sidlakone told TASS on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"Yes, it does," he said when asked whether the country plans to provide Russian tourists with the possibility of using Mir cards.

Mir cards are currently accepted in Cuba, Venezuela, Abkhazia, Armenia, Belarus, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, South Korea and South Ossetia.