Russian Cabinet approves increase of gasoline, diesel fuel sales via exchange

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree to increase the standard rate of gasoline and diesel fuel sales at the exchange by one percentage point, the Cabinet said.

"The decision is aimed at supporting the stable situation on the domestic gasoline and diesel fuel market," the government noted.

The minimal share of gasoline sales on the exchange was increased from 12% to 13% of total production. The diesel fuel share was edged up from 8.5% to 9.5%.

Approved changes make possible to increase the guaranteed volume of fuel having the demand on the exchange and move up the share of transactions made on the arm’s length basis, the Cabinet added.