Positive Technologies Q2 IFRS revenue rises by 49% to $35.09 mln

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The revenue of cybersecurity company Positive Technologies in the Q2 2023 under IFRS grew by 49% year-on-year to 3.16 bln rubles ($35.09 mln), according to the company's report.

Revenue for the first half of the year increased by 34% in annual terms to 4.7 bln rubles ($52.2 mln).

According to the report, the growing demand for the company's solutions was influenced by factors such as an increase in the number of cyber attacks on government agencies, business and industrial facilities in the Russian economy, a ban on the purchase of foreign software for infrastructure, as well as government support for the IT industry.