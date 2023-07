NEW YORK, July 24. /TASS/. Wheat futures with the settlement in September gain 12.3% on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) over the week from the grain deal end, according to trading data.

Wheat futures moved up by 5.45% to $7.34 per bushel (35.2 liters) on Monday.

Corn futures with the delivery in September 2023 had an upsurge by 3.51% to $5.55 per bushel. The rise in prices was 9.5% from termination of the grain deal.