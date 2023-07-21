Russia values Turkey’s position, initiatives on grain deal — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Moscow values Ankara’s position and diplomatic initiative on the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on Friday.

"I assess this positively," he told a briefing in response to a corresponding question. "Both on the Black Sea Initiative and on multilateral matters. I have held many consultations in Moscow and Ankara and I would like to say that I highly value our Turkish colleagues’ potential, knowledge and expertise."

According to Vershinin, Moscow and Ankara "should continue communication to achieve results that will be beneficial for Russia, Turkey, and regional stability." "As a matter of fact, this will contribute to international stability," he stressed.